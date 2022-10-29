Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 4,813,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

