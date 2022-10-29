Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

TBKCP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.