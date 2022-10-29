Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Trimble

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Trimble by 2,428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Trimble by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

