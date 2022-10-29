Tribe (TRIBE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.97 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $114.85 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.58 or 0.31873628 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012449 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

