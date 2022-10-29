Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 200.6% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TPRKY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Travis Perkins

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 890 ($10.75) in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

