Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 200.6% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
TPRKY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $23.15.
Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Featured Stories
