TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 34.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$12.26 and a 12 month high of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

