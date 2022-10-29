Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at $26,458,437.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the second quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 89.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,286,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 600,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $481.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

