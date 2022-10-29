Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in October

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.
Tosoh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $11.28 during trading on Friday. Tosoh has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.
Tosoh Company Profile
