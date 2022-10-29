Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in October

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $11.28 during trading on Friday. Tosoh has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.