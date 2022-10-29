Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 673,900 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Trading Down 0.6 %

About Top Ships

Shares of TOPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 235,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,833. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Articles

