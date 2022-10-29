Toncoin Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 billion and $10.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,853.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00053431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00044701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021998 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004713 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00256665 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.69017527 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $11,339,008.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.