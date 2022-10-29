Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.39 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.39 billion and approximately $11.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00008179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,586.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00044700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00248384 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64952589 USD and is down -14.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $41,323,238.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.