TomoChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,138,362 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

