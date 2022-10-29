TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.00.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.0 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$132.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.29.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About TMX Group



TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

