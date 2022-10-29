Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

