Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $243.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

