Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$1.35 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$476.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$793.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

