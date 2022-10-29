Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Tian Ruixiang stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,491. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

