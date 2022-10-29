Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Update

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

THAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,456. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Thrive Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thrive Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,500,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thrive Acquisition by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 176,390 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Thrive Acquisition by 383.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 169,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

