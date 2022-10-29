Threshold (T) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $269.26 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,866.56 or 1.00000901 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003558 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00053340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00045010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00021925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004741 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00257731 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02655706 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,874,738.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

