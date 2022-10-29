Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.