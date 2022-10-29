Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $79,000 in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GROY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Gold Royalty Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

