The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,240. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco Stock Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 26.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 292,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $5,746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

COCO stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.