The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

