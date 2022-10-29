The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The LGL Group had a net margin of 42.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of The LGL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

