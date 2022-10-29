The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
NYSE GEO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,772,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
