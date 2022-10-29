The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
The Ensign Group Stock Performance
The Ensign Group stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 349,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25.
Insider Activity at The Ensign Group
In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
Further Reading
