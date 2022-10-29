The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 349,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

