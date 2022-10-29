The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $262.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

