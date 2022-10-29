Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $325.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.