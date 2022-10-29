Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,643.37 on Major Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,643.37 or 0.07880397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $79.62 million and approximately $173,961.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

