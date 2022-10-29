Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ TNON traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,683. Tenon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical accounts for approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 4.58% of Tenon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

