Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ TNON traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,683. Tenon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
