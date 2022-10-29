Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tenon Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TNON traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,683. Tenon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

About Tenon Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical accounts for approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 4.58% of Tenon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

