Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $12.80-13.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $12.80-$13.20 EPS.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.16. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $370.20.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.