Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.46-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.70-$17.80 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock traded up $15.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.14. 410,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,304. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.57 and its 200 day moving average is $388.87.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.