TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 141,546 shares.The stock last traded at $12.24 and had previously closed at $11.98.
TDCX Stock Up 6.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.