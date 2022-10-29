TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 141,546 shares.The stock last traded at $12.24 and had previously closed at $11.98.

TDCX Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TDCX Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of TDCX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 425,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of TDCX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TDCX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.