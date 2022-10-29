TD Securities Cuts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $97.33 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $111.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.