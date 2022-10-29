TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,498 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 74,720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Southwest Airlines worth $50,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

About Southwest Airlines



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

