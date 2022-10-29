TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,375 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,314 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

