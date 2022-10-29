TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 40.3% in October

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

TCBC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.97. 2,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. TC Bancshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $15.15.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 15.76%.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

