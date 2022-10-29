Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TSHA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

