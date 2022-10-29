Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 788,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 268,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.46. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

