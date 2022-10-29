Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 44.7% in October

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. 15,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,179. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tarena International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

