Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TVE. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$5.16 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

