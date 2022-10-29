Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Update

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Syneos Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 757,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $46,487,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 522.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 417,559 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.