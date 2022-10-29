Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,282.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWPRF remained flat at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. Swiss Prime Site has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Swiss Prime Site from CHF 102 to CHF 104 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Swiss Prime Site

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.

