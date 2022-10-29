Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.34

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $160.98 million and $15.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002955 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.52 or 0.31785473 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012414 BTC.
Swipe Profile
Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
