Susquehanna Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $165.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

