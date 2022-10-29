Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Corning (NYSE:GLW) Target Price to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

