Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.13. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 265.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 54,846 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

