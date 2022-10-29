Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SSBI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 2,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

