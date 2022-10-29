Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

