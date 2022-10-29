Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Streamline Health Solutions

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 6.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.